Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

