Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,576,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 425,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,910,889. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

