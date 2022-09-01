Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $89.76 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $89,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

