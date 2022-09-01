Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $27.73 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,230,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. 243,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

