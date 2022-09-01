Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 64,669 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,404. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

