Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 32,207 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 339,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

