Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 121,119 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 187,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

