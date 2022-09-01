Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 101,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

