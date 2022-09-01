Color Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $212,714.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00571430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018354 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

