Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,023.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,159. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

