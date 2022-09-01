Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$155.21 and last traded at C$155.57. 45,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 85,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$155.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.66.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

