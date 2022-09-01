Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 80,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,470. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

