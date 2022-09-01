Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Coles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.28.

Coles Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.67.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

