Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Coles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.28.
Coles Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.67.
About Coles Group
