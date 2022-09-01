Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $511.23

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.23 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.29). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 531 ($6.42), with a volume of 20,823 shares trading hands.

Cohort Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £209.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 511.28.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

