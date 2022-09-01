Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.15

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 44449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $778.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

