Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 3,531,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 505,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

