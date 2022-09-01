Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Up 2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.85 ($0.60). 20,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 7,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.85 ($0.59).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.19.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

