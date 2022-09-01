CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 765,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.