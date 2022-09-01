Clover Finance Reaches Market Cap of $111.64 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Clover Finance Profile
Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
