Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Buys 20,643 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 20,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$20,539.79 ($14,363.49).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$8,070.00 ($5,643.36).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 75.02 and a current ratio of 75.06.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

About Clime Capital

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

