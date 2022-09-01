Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Class Acceleration

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Class Acceleration Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Class Acceleration has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Class Acceleration

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

Read More

