Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 483,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,265. The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.42%.

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $330,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $19,780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

