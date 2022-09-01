Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,755.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,755 ($33.29) and last traded at GBX 2,770 ($33.47), with a volume of 19912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,015 ($36.43).

CKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,452.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,324.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

