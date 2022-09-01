Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

CLRMW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

