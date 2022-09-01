Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $641,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

