Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $22,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.