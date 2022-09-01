Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 340 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.