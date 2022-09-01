Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 22,343 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.3% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $10.95 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

