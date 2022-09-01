Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,912,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 373,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 103,687 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

