Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
