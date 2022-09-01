Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $707,000 in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

