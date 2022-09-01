Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

