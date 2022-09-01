Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $71.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

