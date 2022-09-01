Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,288,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FHLC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

