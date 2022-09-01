Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 572,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207,719. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

