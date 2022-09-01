Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,367 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.59% of Nova worth $80,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Nova by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Nova stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.32. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

