Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 274,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

