Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,446 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.27% of KLA worth $149,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $14.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

