Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $63.37 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,200 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $63,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,388,018. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

