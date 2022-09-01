Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.05% of Five9 worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 12,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $186.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

