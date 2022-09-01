Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $26.36 Million Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.68% of Perion Network worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 3,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,530. The company has a market cap of $879.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

