Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BLZE traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,104. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.06 and its 200 day moving average is 8.02.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.