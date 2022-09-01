Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $110,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.