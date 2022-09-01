Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 2,087,230 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 350.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for about 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.24% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $234,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,992. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

