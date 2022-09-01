CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

CKHUY stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

