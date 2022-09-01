Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $12.82 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $969,305.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars.

