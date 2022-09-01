Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 544,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

