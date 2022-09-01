Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 37,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,887,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,868,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

