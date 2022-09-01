CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $162,960. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CION stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,787. The company has a market capitalization of $549.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.