Ciena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,379 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 1,350 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Ciena Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 124,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,369. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 1,133.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ciena by 66.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

